Corvallis Fall Festival cancels 2020 event

Another mid-valley cultural staple has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The Corvallis Fall Festival, which has been drawing thousands of art lovers to Central Park for more than four decades, has announced that it will not hold this year’s event.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Deb Curtis, the executive director of the festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 26-27. The board made its decision at a special meeting May 19.

“The Corvallis Fall Festival believes that the health and safety of the artists and community members takes precedence. With the constantly changing nature of the COVID-19 situation and with respect for the concerns of artists, sponsors and community members, we feel it is in everyone’s interest to cancel this year’s event.”

Other factors Curtis and her board considered were whether Gov. Kate Brown would allow a festival of its size (approximately 30,000 people) to go forward and the challenge to volunteers and staff in maintaining he recommended safety measures.

Curtis encouraged community members to continue to support festival artists, noting that contact information in order to make direct purchases is available at the festival website, www.corvallisfallfestival.org.

Curtis said that she and her board are already working toward what will be the 48th fall festival next Sept. 25 and 26.

