Corvallis Fall Festival sets up fund-raising campaign

The Corvallis Fall Festival, a mid-valley cultural staple since 1973, is seeking fundraising assistance as it preps for this year’s event.
The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 25-26, and executive director Donele Pettit-Mieding says nearly 90 artists have already signed up.
But the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the cancellation of the 2020 version has punched a hole in the festival budget, leading organizers to intitiate a Go Fund Me campaign.
The festival’s annual budget is $100,000, with Pettit-Mieding hoping to raise $35,000 in the fund-raising campaign (see info box on how to participate).
One of the challenges the festival has faced is that as a 501 (c) 3 organization, it is not eligible for federal CARES Act funds the way other groups such as 501 (c) 3, are.
Basically, Pettit-Mieding says, a 501 (c) 3 is a “charitable" organization and donations to them are tax-deductible. A 501 (c) 4 is a "social welfare" organization that can include activities outside the scope of its exempt purpose.
“The Corvallis Fall Festival is currently exploring the option of filing for 501 (c) 3 status, but the process will not be complete in time for the organization to receive COVID relief funding," Pettit-Mieding said.
Festival artists pay a small fee to submit their application materials through an online jury system. Artists who are chosen then pay a booth fee that varies by the artists' chosen booth size and location. The booth fees account for the majority of the festival's revenue. The festival does not collect any fees based on the sale of art.
The food booths are run by local charitable organizations, generally in collaboration with local restaurants. Some of these non-profits earn their entire year's revenue during the festival," Pettit Mieding said. The festival does collect a negligible fee from the food booths that is based on sales. The festival pays for the entertainment and to rent Central Park from the city.
The festival also has been exploring alternative revenue sources, including grants, said Pettit-Mieding.
“The response from artists has been fantastic,” she said. “Many of them have also lost a year of earned income, so we are all very eager to bring back this important opportunity for our region's artists.
“The Corvallis Fall Festival has been a much-beloved regional event and source of community pride and togetherness since 1973. Children who have participated in the festival's youth arts programs have now grown up to become artists and vendors at our festival and others around the region. The festival's staff, board members, volunteers, artists and vendors, are all eager to bring this beautiful event back to our community this fall.”
