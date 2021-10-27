Corvallis Fire Chief McCarthy resigns, returns to California

Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
McCarthy was hired in April 2019 after retiring after 17 years as a deputy chief in San Jose. McCarthy officially took over the department June 17, 2019, with the retirement of Roy Emery.
Emery, a former volunteer with the department who rose through the ranks to become chief in 2006, officially retired July 1, 2018, but he remained in the post until McCarthy came aboard.
McCarthy left the department for personal reasons, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard said.
“The chief recently lost two friends from the San Jose FD at early ages and has decided it is time for his next chapter in life,” Shepard said.
McCarthy could not be reached for comment.
Shepard said he had named Deputy Chief Ben Janes to lead the department on an interim basis “as I evaluate how to proceed in filling the fire chief position permanently. The fire department has a strong management team that will allow it to operate at a high level during this interim time and into the future under a new chief.”
Shepard praised McCarthy’s tenure in Corvallis, noting in a statement that “in his 2 1/2 years leading the Corvallis Fire Department Chief McCarthy provided fresh perspectives and made many positive changes. I am grateful for his service leading CFD.”
Initiatives McCarthy was involved in include helping staff and manage the Corvallis-Benton County emergency operations center during the pandemic and his work analyzing fire facilities for an overall city audit of municipal workplaces.
McCarthy came up with a plan that calls for expanding Fire Station No. 3 on Northwest Circle Boulevard via a land swap with the Corvallis School District and planning for a new Fire Station No. 4 in South Corvallis by using land donated by B&R Auto Wrecking. The stations need more space, McCarthy concluded, because of added staffing and gender equity issues.
The overall city plan for facilities upgrades is moving into the “conceptual facility plan” stage and will be discussed at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting.
