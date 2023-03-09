A little rain didn’t stop the Corvallis Fire Department from celebrating its newest fire engine.

Firefighters and city representatives gathered at the downtown station Thursday, March 9 to reflect on the newest apparatus which combines the past, present and future all at once.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Fire Chief Ben Janes said. “It’s great for the community and for our firefighters to work on.”

The bell

The new engine is especially meaningful since it will feature a bell — something that all engines used to have before sirens were added.

Retired Captain Bill Albright spoke on the history and legacy of the bell to fire departments. Albright was hired as a volunteer firefighter in 1962 and hired full time in 1964 before retiring in 1991. Albright’s father was also a firefighter with CFD.

Albright said the bell did what the sirens do today.

“They rang the bell to let the community know they were on the way,” he said.

He added that as time went on, the bell became more of a symbolic item, with crews ringing the bell in memory of firefighters who died.

While the new fire engine’s bell isn’t replacing sirens, it will serve an important purpose going forward. Janes said firefighters who retire from the Fire Department can choose to have their name engraved on the bell of the engine they worked on.

Pushing it in

Instead of driving the engine into the apparatus bay, the firefighters literally pushed it in. This is a nod to firefighters physically pushing their horse-drawn engines into storage because the horses couldn’t back-in.

“In honor of those early crews, we’re going to push it into the bay,” Janes said.

All firefighters present gathered together and pushed the engine while Albright sat in the cab.

Onlookers cheered as the fire personnel made the effort look easy.

Looking to the future

The new engine features the bell from the past but will also hopefully aid crews for years to come.

Sustainability is important for the Fire Department and its future, Janes said, and the new vehicle has a feature where it will shut down its motor whenever it can to cut down on emissions.

“When we build the engines, we try to think years ahead,” Janes said. “It’s built with the future in mind.”

