 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis Fire Department sets drive-through open house
0 Comments
alert

Corvallis Fire Department sets drive-through open house

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis 4th fire truck 03

A ladder truck from the Corvallis Fire Department is shown in the Corvallis Fourth of July parade. CFD equipment will be on display at a drive-through open house on Oct. 9.

 KYLE ODEGARD, MID-VALLEY MEDIA File (2021)

The Corvallis Fire Department is hosting a drive-through open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the solar livestock barn at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Visitors will be able to view fire department engines, ladder trucks, rescue rigs and a chance to see Sparky the Fire Dog.

The event is designed to promote fire prevention week, which runs from Oct 3-9. This year’s theme focuses on the sounds of fire safety, including how to respond to alarms.

For more information on the event, call 541-766-6961 or email fire@corvallisoregon.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News