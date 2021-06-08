Corvallis fitness firms can use city parks

The city of Corvallis is opening up parks for outdoor fitness classes to be put on by businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

Special use permits will be required for the program, which runs through Sept. 30. Fitness programs can operate from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at five parks: Cloverland, Riverfront, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Riverbend and Chepenafa Springs Park.

To be eligible for the permits, the fitness establishment must:

• Be a brick and mortar fitness business that has been negatively impacted by limited capacity restrictions related to COVID-19.

• Adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines, including physical distancing and face coverings, as determined by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

• Provide proof of general liability insurance in accordance with city policies.

For more information on the permit requirements, contact Heather Stevens, 541-766-6422, or heather.stevens@corvallisoregon.gov. Additional resources for businesses can be found at www.yescorvallis.org/resources.

