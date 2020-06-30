Corvallis food aid project seeking donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s On Us, a Corvallis group assisting with food security issues, has received an anonymous donation of $20,000 and has 10 days to match the grant.

It’s On Us, part of the food action team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, donates to area restaurants who agree to provide twice-weekly community meals. The program, which began in April, has 10 days — July 1-11 — to match the grant.

To contribute go to https://itsonuscorvallis.org/ways-to-give. For more information about IOU Corvallis, visit www.sustainablecorvallis.org or www.itsonuscorvallis.org.

