Corvallis food aid project seeking donations

It’s On Us, a Corvallis group assisting with food security issues, has received an anonymous donation of $20,000 and has 10 days to match the grant.

It’s On Us, part of the food action team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, donates to area restaurants who agree to provide twice-weekly community meals. The program, which began in April, has 10 days — July 1-11 — to match the grant.

To contribute go to https://itsonuscorvallis.org/ways-to-give. For more information about IOU Corvallis, visit www.sustainablecorvallis.org or www.itsonuscorvallis.org.

