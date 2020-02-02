Corvallis forum on parking set for Thursday

Corvallis forum on parking set for Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
parking-scene-03

Court Smith, left, makes a point as Steve Germaneri, center, and others listen during table discussions last October's parking forum at the library. A second session is set for Thursday with speakers from the state and Oregon

State University.

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media file

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition are hosting a forum on parking in Corvallis at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

On hand will be Evan Manuel, a land use and transportation planner with the state Department of Land Conservation and Development and Meredith Williams, director of transportation services with Oregon State University.

This is the second of three parking forums planned. The first, last October focused on identifying parking issues in downtown and the neighborhoods.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News