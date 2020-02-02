Corvallis forum on parking set for Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition are hosting a forum on parking in Corvallis at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

On hand will be Evan Manuel, a land use and transportation planner with the state Department of Land Conservation and Development and Meredith Williams, director of transportation services with Oregon State University.

This is the second of three parking forums planned. The first, last October focused on identifying parking issues in downtown and the neighborhoods.

