Corvallis' Garfield Elementary to show off makeover on Feb. 28

Garfield Elementary School, 1205 NW Garfield Ave. in Corvallis, will be open for community tours Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The school was one of the first major projects to get underway as part of the nearly $200 million facilities improvement bond Corvallis voters approved in May 2018.

Garfield was originally built in 1955, and construction projects include a new wing with six classrooms, new parking and pedestrian areas in front of the school and general renovations to the entire building.

Community members must sign up to attend one of the tours, which will be held in English and Spanish. Attendees must wear a properly worn mask and physical distancing will be required.

The sign up form is available on the district website at www.csd509j.net/news/bond-update-garfield-tours-this-month/.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

