Corvallis gets $190K refund from IRS

The city of Corvallis has settled its case with the Internal Revenue Service.

The city was assessed approximately $250,000 in fines, penalties and interest last August but after Corvallis’ appeal was heard the city was refunded more than $190,000.

The penalties, which accumulated over a three-year period, related to late tax payments and incomplete tax forms that were filed by the city to the IRS. In all cases, the tax payments were made, but some payments arrived a few days late. The problem was compounded by the fact that a payroll employee who is no longer with the city ignored requests for payment from the IRS, which led to higher penalties and interest.

The city fulfilled its tax payment obligations and submitted the additional tax forms, but the late payment and interest penalties still applied.

“I’m pleased that the IRS recognized the city’s good faith efforts to resolve this issue,” said City Manager Mark Shepard. “We did our best to acknowledge the errors while still pushing for an outcome that ultimately reduced the financial burden on the City.”

Shepard said the IRS only coordinates with a single point of contact in the city and that, in the future, “we are going to have the city’s IRS contact be someone outside payroll.”

The new approach, Shepard said, "will create a control in which notices of concerns from the IRS will not go to the person responsible for making the payments. It is an additional check."

