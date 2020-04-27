Corvallis gets $7M from feds for transit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Corvallis Transit System has received $7.3 million in federal money to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was part of a $25 billion piece of the Coronavirus Aids, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) signed March 27 by President Donald Trump.

Mary Steckel, Public Works director, said the funds “In the short term (will be used) to reimburse the city for expenses we’ve already incurred on extra cleaning supplies, frequent disinfection of the buses, and protective gear for the drivers.”

The CARES grant also will be used to offset salary losses for drivers who are working fewer hours because the system is running fewer buses per day due to declining ridership.

Steckel told the City Council at its Thursday COVID-19 briefing that ridership is down 70 percent in Corvallis. Steckel added that she has been told other communities are in the 80-85% range.

Looking ahead Steckel said that “we are including the grant in the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget to use for appropriate operations and capital expenses, and to prepare for, and respond to, providing transit service during a second wave of the pandemic, if it should materialize.”