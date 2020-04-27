You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corvallis gets $7M from feds for transit
top story

Corvallis gets $7M from feds for transit

{{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Transit System has received $7.3 million in federal money to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was part of a $25 billion piece of the Coronavirus Aids, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) signed March 27 by President Donald Trump.

Mary Steckel, Public Works director, said the funds “In the short term (will be used) to reimburse the city for expenses we’ve already incurred on extra cleaning supplies, frequent disinfection of the buses, and protective gear for the drivers.”

The CARES grant also will be used to offset salary losses for drivers who are working fewer hours because the system is running fewer buses per day due to declining ridership.

Steckel told the City Council at its Thursday COVID-19 briefing that ridership is down 70 percent in Corvallis. Steckel added that she has been told other communities are in the 80-85% range.

Looking ahead Steckel said that “we are including the grant in the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget to use for appropriate operations and capital expenses, and to prepare for, and respond to, providing transit service during a second wave of the pandemic, if it should materialize.”

The federal money for Corvallis was announced April 20 in a joint statement from U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

“Public transportation has been vital to communities throughout Oregon during this public health crisis — from making commutes possible for essential workers to keeping grocery stores and pharmacies within reach for Oregonians,” said Merkley.

“I’m pleased that this funding will help support the Corvallis Transit System during this tumultuous time, and will keep working to secure resources for public transit administrations across our state as we continue to fight this pandemic.”

“The importance of public transit in our state is magnified during the coronavirus crisis for Oregonians needing transportation to get to work, buy food and prescription drugs for their families and more,” Wyden said.

“I am glad these CARES Act resources are on the road to Corvallis, and I will keep fighting for the financial support that public transit needs to remain a reliable option for Oregonians who depend on it.”

+2 
mary-steckel-mug-26

Mary Steckel

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

NEW TRANSIT PROTOCOLS

• Corvallis Transit System buses are limited to 15 passengers because of social distancing rules. Families are allowed to sit together. All other passengers must spread out at a safe distance.

• Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Riders are requested to bring their own marks, but drivers also have a supply on hand.

• Passengers must board and exit the bus from the rear door to avoid interaction with the driver.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Oregon reopening likely gradual

Oregon’s economic reopening likely will be more gradual than what President Donald Trump has suggested. Churches, theaters, gyms and sporting …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News