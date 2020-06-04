Corvallis gets update on bridge replacement

The Corvallis City Council received an update Thursday from the Oregon Department of Transportation on the replacement of the Van Buren Bridge.
The project remains on schedule, with design work set to conclude this fall. A construction bidding process will follow, with completion of the replacement span set for approximately 2.5 years after the opening of the bid.
ODOT officials and their consultants released a bit more information on their plans, including one change: The bicycle and pedestrian amenities on the new bridge will be on the south side.
The original plans were for the 14-foot multiuse segment to be on the north side, but ODOT said that there is a better connectivity from the south side to the existing paths on both sides of the bridge.
ODOT also plans a new traffic signal at Second Street and Van Buren Avenue as well as new ADA ramps, and a double buffered bike lane between the signal and the bridge.
Approximately three-quarters of the way across the new bridge a turnoff will take cyclists and pedestrians under the bridge to the Suzanne Wilkins Way path network. A 10-foot wide sidewalk will continue from the turnoff to the traffic signal at the intersection of the bypass and Highway 34.
ODOT does not recommend that the current bridge be used as a “detour” bridge during construction. Preservationists and others have urged the city and ODOT to find a way to preserve the existing bridge for its historical value.
Councilors voted 5-2 last Oct. 21 not to take ownership of the bridge. The Q&A and discussion period at the 125-minute work session were largely devoted to councilor questions about the process and the challenges to new owners who might come forward to save the bridge from being demolished.
The possibility of city ownership also was discussed. Some councilors advocated for asking for additional information from staff about costs and obstacles. Others said they would prefer to vote on whether that approach is wise (as a general rule no votes are taken at work sessions).
City Manager Mark Shepard was firm.
“Your city manager would not recommend you take on the cost liability and the maintenance involved in taking over that bridge,” he said, noting the full page of “unmet” city needs in the city’s 2020-21 spending plan. Preservation the bridge by the city or new owners would require millions of dollars just to move it.
Councilors also discussed the coronavirus-fueled experiment with microshelters. Current code allows Shepard to approve their use for 30 days, with the council extending that to 90 days via action taken at the April 18 meeting. Councilors seemed inclined to extend or expand the program once the permits at three area churches expire in July.
