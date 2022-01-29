Corvallis gives public more time to weigh in on 42-acre annexation plan

Corvallis leaders want to give the public more time to weigh in on a proposal to annex 42 acres into the city for a housing development.

The application came before the Corvallis Planning Commission on Jan. 19. It includes a zoning change and a proposal to subdivide the property into 41 lots for single-family homes and five “preservation” tracts. Known as The Preserve, the site would be a major annexation.

The site is located at the north end of Northwest Goldfinch and Northwest Bunting drives, near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area, and McDonald Forest. The housing subdivision was proposed by Corvallis developer Jim Boeder, who owns the property and is also a member of the Planning Commission. He participated in the hearing as a private citizen.

No decision was made on the application during the meeting. The commission is scheduled to reconvene on the subject for deliberations on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In his presentation to the commission, Boeder cited the need for additional housing in Corvallis. He said the 2010 census showed around 63% of those working in the city, around 17,000 people, did not live there. And 2018 statistics showed an increase to 66%, around 21,000 workers, commuting in and out and likely spending elsewhere.

“Fully two-thirds now of the worker population in Corvallis do not live here. We’ve gone backwards, folks,” Boeder said, calculating that around 3,300 new commuters could have occupied around 2,000 new dwellings in the eight-year period. “I think this demonstrates that there’s quite a bit of demand.”

Staff recommended the Planning Commission approve the zone change and subdivision with numerous conditions, including sign-off from the state lands agency and Army Corps of Engineers. Staff also recommended subsequent approval of the annexation by Corvallis City Council.

Instead, the Planning Commission voted to keep the record open for another 14 days for written public comments.

Boeder’s final written argument in response to public comment must be submitted within seven days after the public comment portion.

