Corvallis giving out free sidewalk permits to businesses
Corvallis giving out free sidewalk permits to businesses

Corvallis businesses buffeted by the pandemic are getting a bit of relief as they continue to adapt to changing state orders on risk.

Restaurants which used to have to pay hundreds of dollars for a “sidewalk café” permit, are getting their permits for free courtesy of money that came from the federal CARES Act.

City officials report that 21 businesses have signed up this year, up from 16 a year ago. Those participating in the program include a wide range of well-known eateries such as Magenta, New Morning Bakery, Taco Vino and Del Alma.

The city started with approximately $15,500 available for the program and has $11,000 left, said Paul Bilotta, director of Community Development.

“The café program is an annual permit starting January 1 of each year,” Bilotta said. “However, we often see more applications come in during May and June when the weather is at its peak for outdoor dining, so we expect permit numbers will still rise from current levels.

“It is a very simple program. If a business wants a grant, they just have to ask for it with a basic form (see the information box for the link). The grant pays for 100% of the permit cost, making the permit free to the business.”

The rates that are usually charged businesses are based on the square footage of their outdoor setup, said Kevin Russell, the city’s development services manager. Del Alma would have paid $741 for its permit, while the Biere Library was next at $519. Magenta and Campus Dream only would have been charged $100 for their spaces.

The $15,000 sprang free, Bilotta said, because of some savings the city was able to carve out while working on other CARES Act projects.

“We were able to fund these grants because we were recently able to achieve some significant construction cost savings on an earlier program to construct micro shelters for the houseless community,” he said. “We are happy to redeploy that savings back into the community to fund this sidewalk café grant program and help our struggling businesses.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MORE INFORMATION

See this story at the website for a copy of the application required for the sidewalk café permits in Corvallis or go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/ds/page/sidewalk-caf%C3%A9-permits.

