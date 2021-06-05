Corvallis: Graduation a showcase of 'resilience'

“Resilient,” “dedicated,” and “supportive.” These were the words used to describe the Corvallis High School class of 2021 at the commencement ceremony on Saturday.
For a class that made it through a global pandemic and uproarious spring and summer of social justice and still managed to graduate high school amid remote learning and cancelled once-in-a-lifetime events, these descriptors seem apt.
“I have just been astounded how they’ve come out on the other side,” said CHS principal Matt Boring of the graduating class following the ceremony. “Their perspective, their sense of humor, it’s just fantastic. It’s humbling, actually.”
There was no getting around the impact COVID-19 had on the last year and a half of these young people’s high school careers. It also impacted the ceremony itself.
The procession of nearly 300 students — the graduating class has 306 seniors, though not all could make it to the in-person ceremony — wore masks as they marched out onto the field to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Faculty, who’d been seated in their plastic chairs out on the turf, surged forward like giddy children to applaud and cheer the classmates before they took their seats. Boring joked that the ceremony was the “widest graduation in history,” because the chairs out on the field were spaced out six feet apart to keep in line with social distancing.
The multicultural, multilingual and multifaceted class fittingly chose the motto, “We Are More” for the senior yearbook. Student speakers represented this theme nicely. Before anyone spoke, attendees were greeted with words of welcome in six different languages.
The introductions were concluded by Alzahraa Laftah, a teenager from Iraq who has spina bifida. She focused on how welcoming the school was to her, emphasizing that the friendships she made in Corvallis were “true.”
“Despite being separated from our cohort, we did it,” Laftah said before shifting to a broader, more global focus. “The world needs more people, with or without disabilities, to work together.”
Boring, during his commencement speech said that, while he commiserates with the class’ lack of in-person milestone events such as senior prom and all-night parties, he also posed a question: “Are you worse off for it?”
“I know it was difficult to miss out on the things have been staples of high school for generations,” he said. “But I think you’ve learned a tremendous amount since March 2020.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
It’s customary for every graduating class to pick a project to fundraise for and donate to the school, which acts as a gift that’s left behind to the CHS community long after they are gone. The Class of 2021’s gift was to reimagine the so-called “Bridge to Nowhere” and turn it into the Open Bridge.
“This symbolizes … the diverse and open perspective” of this graduating class, said Solomon Wolfe, one of the elected class presidents.
The Spartacappella choir group and the CHS Wind Ensemble provided the tunes, including a beautiful rendition of the old Scottish folk song, “On the Bonnie Banks O’ Loch Lomond.”
Amid the sea of blue-robed graduates, many different cords, stoles and tassels represented the diversity of accomplishments from the student body. There were the Army-branded stoles of ROTC graduates, the multicolored sarape stoles of dual language immersion program graduates and the gold stoles of the Key Club. There were the purple tassels of the International Thespian Society, the silver tassels of the Robotics Club and the blue-gold of the National Honor Society.
All these colors made for quite the display as the caps were tossed up into the air following the handing of diplomas.
Amid the throng of outgoing students, graduating senior Ben Wright — whose twin brother, Zach, also graduated on Saturday — said that he was excited to go out into the world as things are finally starting to open back up following more than a year of closures.
“It’s just exciting because things are starting to open back up,” he said. “It will be nice to go out and spread my wings. I know it’s cheesy, but it’s true.”
His father, who made his way through the crowd from the grandstands, described his pride in both of his sons.
“I could not be more proud of the men they’ve become,” said Eric Wright. “I’m so excited for what they will go off and do with their lives.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.