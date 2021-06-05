Corvallis: Graduation a showcase of 'resilience'

“Resilient,” “dedicated,” and “supportive.” These were the words used to describe the Corvallis High School class of 2021 at the commencement ceremony on Saturday.

For a class that made it through a global pandemic and uproarious spring and summer of social justice and still managed to graduate high school amid remote learning and cancelled once-in-a-lifetime events, these descriptors seem apt.

“I have just been astounded how they’ve come out on the other side,” said CHS principal Matt Boring of the graduating class following the ceremony. “Their perspective, their sense of humor, it’s just fantastic. It’s humbling, actually.”

There was no getting around the impact COVID-19 had on the last year and a half of these young people’s high school careers. It also impacted the ceremony itself.

The procession of nearly 300 students — the graduating class has 306 seniors, though not all could make it to the in-person ceremony — wore masks as they marched out onto the field to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance.”