Corvallis group hopes to diversify climbing

Ashli Quintela goes to the Valley Rock Gym in Corvallis three or four days a week to climb and attend fitness classes. before this spring though, Quintela, who identifies as Black and Mexican, said she could hardly have even imagined herself as a climber because climbing is such a white-dominated sport.
“Growing up, I never saw this as something I could do because I never thought it was possible,” she said.
Quintela, a barista and Oregon State University student, said this all changed when she saw a group called Corvallis Climbers of Color forming online.
“I was like ‘how amazing, a space for people of color to meet new people and feel like climbing is not just specific to white people,’” she said.
Quintela attended the group’s first climb night at Valley Rock in May and has attended every meeting since.
Quintela said many people of color don’t get exposure to climbing at a young age because of barriers such as lack of access and expense, so it can be challenging to go into climbing as a beginner. But, she added, the group gives her support so she can feel comfortable as a new climber.
“I’m not doing this on my own. It’s like having a family to back you up," she said.
Samantha Kang, who founded Corvallis Climbers of Color, said the group is intended to give people of color a support system while learning to climb and a chance to meet people to climb and have adventures with.
“One of my hopes is that this group helps change the face and culture of climbing,” she said.
Kang, who identifies as Chinese and Korean, said before moving to Corvallis from Portland in 2020 she was a member of PDX Climbers of Color, a social media page that organizes meet-ups at climbing gyms for people of color. Kang said that group “jump-started” her own climbing career and when she found Corvallis didn’t have a similar group she decided to create one.
“Being part of that group changed my life. Before that I didn’t have a community of black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) folks,” Kang said.
Kang, who uses both she and they pronouns, said they saw Valley Rock Gym was being built and initially reached out to the owners of the gym about creating a climbing night intended for people of color in July of 2020. As work on the gym moved forward Kang and the owners began a partnership and hosted the first “BIPOC Climb Night” in May. The meeting and a second one in June had more than 50 participants, Kang said.
“I was pretty blown away by the turnout,” they said.
The gym closes early every fourth Wednesday and opens for the group members from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and offers the group members $5 day passes that include gear rentals. The initial meetings were so successful that the group has added a meeting during public climbing times every two weeks.
Kang said many people of color do not climb because they are not exposed to the sport, which can be an expensive activity. They added that climbing is a very vulnerable act, and the pressure of having to be in a space where you have to explain your background to people can add to the challenge for climbers who are people of color.
“Having people to climb with who share your background helps you put your guard down,” they said.
Kang said the group is needed because the overwhelming majority of climbers are white.
Although climbing-specific demographic data is challenging to find, a 2014 survey by the National Parks Service found that 95 percent of park visitors were white, despite 2010 census data that shows only 72 percent of the country is white.
Kang said the high turnout to the group meetings shows how strong a demand there is for efforts to create a more inclusive climbing community and remove barriers to access.
“If this new gym in a small, mostly white community like Corvallis can have these wildly successful climb nights, then it shows there are no excuses,” they said.
Quintela said the group introducing her to climbing has changed her life: she’s coming in to climb regularly at the gym and she’s also started attending the gym’s fitness classes. She said climbing is the only activity she does that allows her to truly shut down stresses in her life and focus on the challenge of a difficult climb.
“I feel so much healthier mentally and physically,” she said.
Kang said the group is also planning to offer climbing lessons at Smith Rock in Central Oregon to give its members a chance to learn to climb outdoors.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.