Corvallis Half Marathon ready for full version after COVID

A popular local event since 2011, the Corvallis Half Marathon is back in action after a pandemic-prompted break in 2020 and a modification in 2021.

The 13.1-mile race is a fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five.

There are also 5K and 1K races. The half marathon begins at 8:30 a.m. April 9, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and the 1K starting at 11:30 a.m. Online registration is ongoing.

It all started with a 5K fundraising run in 2010 that attracted around 50 participants, according to Hazleton Bob Hazleton, race chair, but it grew into a half marathon the following year. With registration was only part way through that year, there were already 500 runners signed up, and by race day there were more than 1,700 people lined up.

“It was wildly successful the first three or four years,” Hazleton said. “Then half marathons became more common, so we added a 5K after about five years.”

The Corvallis Half Marathon had 958 entries in 2019. More than 1,000 were registered when it was postponed in 2020. Then last year, the course was altered, and people were allowed to participate virtually.

Like pre-pandemic days, the race this year will run from Reser Stadium at Oregon State University through fields and natural areas to neighborhoods and back to campus, with plenty of changing scenery as it goes. And you don’t have to run — it’s OK if you want to walk. In fact, walkers will get a half-hour head start to help them finish around the same time as others.

Shikha Ghosh Gottfried, a software engineer, has participated since the beginning except for one year when she was injured. Her husband has made it every year. She’s not necessarily a runner, so she turned to online for training plans and took a scientific approach to building herself up over 12 weeks of preparation.

Prior to the first event, she’d never run beyond 5 miles. The first training run was 6 miles. After walking in the half marathon for the first couple of years, she signed up for a training group to learn about running it.

Ghosh Gottfried has since realized she doesn’t really enjoy running so much as the scenery and fresh air. She walks the event now and finds that to be much more pleasant. She sticks with the event in part because it drives her to get outside in winter weather to train, rather than skipping exercise to stay warm and cozy indoors.

Hazleton said the finishing area has something of a festival air between the celebrations and beer garden. And the victory soup, great for chilly race days, tastes even better with a sense of satisfaction.

While the event is directed by a contracted group, it relies on around 300 volunteers from numerous sources. Rotary pays $25 a head to organizations that provide volunteers for four hours on race day. There will be race mementos for sale along with vendor stands and live music.

“I think they’ve done a fabulous job picking out the course,” Ghosh Gottfried said. “It’s a beautiful way to see Corvallis. I also appreciate the community. There are people who sit outside and cheer us on. It’s so nice to have that spirit as part of this.”

The half marathon has raised more than $300,000 during the course of a decade, according to Hazleton. Rotary gives a percentage to Linn-Benton Food Share from each event. This past year’s modified event brought in $5,000 for the food pantry as well as the Center Against Rape & Domestic Violence, according to Hazleton.

“It provides us the opportunity to take the net money and give it back to charities,” he said. “And we have the other Rotary Clubs come out and help, and we pay them a little, so then they have some money for their work.”

Editor's note: This article was edited to clarify the pandemic's impact on the half marathon and to correct the spelling of Shikha Ghosh Gottfried.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

