Corvallis has $1M plus in new federal funds to spend on homelessness

The city of Corvallis has received more than $1 million that is designed to be used to address homelessness and affordable housing issues.
The $1,164,563 of federal HOME funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The city received notice months ago that the money was on the way, but there is often a time gap between announcement and disbursement. Monday, the City Council authorized City Manager Mark Shepard to accept the funds as part of its consent agenda.
No word was available on specific plans for the funds, with the staff report noting that the city’s housing and neighborhood services office will put together a 2021-22 action plan “in the coming months.” The plan will require a public hearing before the council.
The money comes with strings and conditions attached. According to the staff report the HOME funds must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations.
Possible programs on which to spend the funds include 1) development and support of affordable housing; 2) tenant-based rental assistance; 3) provision of supportive services; and 4) acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units.
The city and Benton County have been working on increasing local shelter capacity, which is a key recommendation of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board. The waiting list for micro shelters and rooms at Third Street Commons (formerly the Corvallis Budget Inn) has been well above 100 names in recent days.
The staff report indicates that the city’s priority in developing the action plan will be to “increase shelter capacity either through direct acquisition/development of shelter units or through development and support of affordable housing targeted towards individuals ready to advance through the shelter system and live independently, such as permanent supportive housing or other affordable housing to meet this population’s need.”
HOME funds cannot be used for camping. Elected officials in Corvallis and Benton County have argued against deploying the camping option, unless it is a limited and temporary one followed by more permanent solutions.
Corvallis housing official Brigetta Olson gave a presentation Sept. 2 at a joint City Council Board of Commissioners on preliminary cost estimates of shelter solutions, although absent any discussion of the HOME funds at Monday’s meeting it remained unknown how much if any of the federal money could be used to help any of the options she presented.
Olson broke down the shelter capacity challenge into five possible options: tents, prefab micro shelters, micro shelters, hotel rooms and purchasing a building.
