Corvallis health reform advocate Betty Johnson dies at 97

Betty Johnson, one of Oregon’s most tireless and influential advocates for social services and health care reform, never stopped working for the causes she believed in.
Johnson, who had been in and out of hospice care several times over the last two years, died Wednesday morning in her Corvallis home at the age of 97. As recently as last Friday, friends reported, she was still going strong, using the videoconferencing program Zoom to chair a meeting.
Originally from Kansas City, Johnson moved to Corvallis in 1970 with her husband, Francis. In 1972 she became director the Area Agency on Aging for Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties and began building a remarkable legacy of service and accomplishment throughout the mid-valley and the state.
While she always worked in partnership with others, Johnson inevitably played a leadership role in every initiative she got involved in. During a 15-year career in senior services, she was instrumental in establishing such bedrock mid-valley social programs as Meals on Wheels, Dial-A-Bus and Benton Hospice Service (now known as Lumina). She also helped organize Interfaith caregivers, which provides support for seniors and people with disabilities, and spearheaded the construction of the nonprofit assisted living facility Corvallis Caring Place.
Johnson retired in 1987, but instead of slowing down she kicked off a long-running second act as a champion for single-payer health care.
In 1991 Johnson founded Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, one of the first groups in the state to promote the goal of health insurance for all Oregonians. As one of the founders of Health Care for All-Oregon, Johnson helped lead the fight for Measure 23, a 2002 initiative that would have established a statewide single-payer plan. When the measure was voted down, Johnson regrouped and kept on fighting.
With her blazing blue eyes, crown of snow-white hair and calm yet commanding manner, Johnson had a way of inspiring people to join her. She became a fixture at the Oregon capitol in Salem, helping to shape health reform legislation and gently pressuring lawmakers to push for the bills she supported.
“She was an absolute force,” said state Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, adding that Johnson was a regular visitor to her office.
“She’s been consistent and persistent and really, I think, inspired a lot of people,” Gelser added. “We still have a ways to go to achieve her vision, but she’s a big reason why we’ve made it as far down the road as we have.”
Mike Huntington, a retired radiation oncologist, recalled meeting Johnson in 1986, when she enlisted him and his partners in a campaign to end the practice of “balance billing,” which required patients to pay the difference between Medicare-covered services and the full cost of care. Within a year, all of the doctors in the Corvallis area had agreed to end the practice.
“She was a good thinker, a long-term strategist, and she wouldn’t let you off the hook,” Huntington said. “She would say something like, ‘I’m counting on you,’ and you couldn’t say no to her.”
When Huntington retired, Johnson was waiting to recruit him as a full-time health reform activist.
“That was in 2006,” he said, “and basically I’ve met with her at least once a month ever since.”
While the movement will miss Johnson’s leadership, Huntington said he believes it will continue to press forward — in part to honor her legacy.
“We feel we’re all carrying around a good chunk of Betty in us now,” he said. “She’s trained us.”
Johnson’s dedication was legendary. In 2016, when she was honored for her lifetime of achievement by the Oregon Public Health Association, she missed the awards luncheon in Corvallis — because she was attending a meeting of health care reform activists in Portland.
Johnson’s son Mark described his mother as a devout Catholic whose drive to serve others stemmed from her deep Christian faith.
“She was always looking for how to make things better,” he said. “She would always apply this moral compass she seemed to have.”
Phil and Jean Monaco got to know Johnson and her husband, Francis, in the late 1970s through St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The two couples became close friends as well as neighbors, and Jean Monaco remembered Johnson’s kindness when her husband had to travel on business.
“She would go out of her way to have me over for dinner,” she recalled.
Phil Monaco marveled at Johnson’s tireless dedication to health care reform and the other causes she worked for until the last week of her life.
“Ninety-seven years old and she was leading a Zoom meeting,” he said.
“She was an incredible person who never gave up and never tired of doing what she thought was right.”
Johnson is survived by her husband of 67 years, Francis; three sons, Mark Johnson of Seattle, Russ Johnson of Bend and David Johnson of Vale; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Welch of Buhl, Idaho; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral is planned, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.