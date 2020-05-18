Corvallis hears of wild weekend

Councilors ultimately voted 6-3 to overrule the HRC decision and tentatively approve the alterations plan pending formal findings that will go before councilors June 1.

Councilors passed two amendments, while a third potential amendment was withdrawn.

One amendment asserted that the measurements and tolerances required for the windows should match those that would have existed had the decision been taken at the director’s level. It passed 9-0.

A second amendment updated one of the conditions of approval in the staff report. It requires that door replacements must be made of wood. It also passed 9-0.

On the final vote Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Shaffer and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) voted to approve the alterations plan, with Maughan, Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Ed Junkins (Ward 7) voting “no.”

“I have tremendous respect and appreciation for the HRC,” Shaffer said, “and we need to keep faith with them. I believe that this is an improvement on what was already there. I hope the HRC is OK with the change.”

“I have a lot of discomfort with the entire process,” Junkins said. “This was avoidable. I think that there is information that is missing even now.”

Councilors also worked on updating their council policies and a proposal to provide $8,000 in assistance to the men's cold weather homeless shelter in a meeting that was in its fifth hour as the newspaper's press time approached.

