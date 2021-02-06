Corvallis historic panel to hear proposal for OSU's Fairbanks Hall

Thursday

• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. . The public may watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. On the agenda are election of a chair, discussion of a 30-minute parking zone at 100 S Eighth St. and the capital improvement plan.

• The Philomath Parks Advisory Board meets remotely at 5 p.m. to discuss progress on the parks master plan, music in the park, Millpond Park and the survey on Cochran Park. Residents may watch the live feed of the meeting on the City's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath.

Saturday

• The Albany City Council will hold the first of three virtual retreats at 9:30 a.m. The remote session will be livestreamed at cityofalbany.net/livestream and also will be recorded for later viewing on the city’s website (cityofalbany.net) and on YouTube (youtube.com/cityofalbany). Departmental presentations include the Police Department, the Fire Department and the Municipal Court.

• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis will host its first legislative update of the 2021 session of the Oregon Legislature. Invited to participate are state Sen. Sara Gelser (District 8), and state Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis (District 15) and Dan Rayfield (District 16). The event, co-sponsored by the Corvallis-Albany branch of the NAACP, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. To monitor the event go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86482525290.

