Corvallis historic panel to hear proposal for OSU's Fairbanks Hall

The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will consider an application for renovations and other work at Fairbanks Hall at Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St.
The proposal must come before the HRC because Fairbanks lies within OSU’s National Historic District.
On the list of proposed changes are a new east porch, a new elevator, a new roof, new covered bike parking, the replacement of select windows and modifications to exterior entrances to meet accessibility requirements.
To monitor the public hearing go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8753747943214602251.
Here is a look at other local meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are a programming overview and updates and application evaluations.
• The Albany City Council and the city’s Planning Commission meet remotely in a 5:15 p.m. joint session on expanding housing options. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709.
• The Philomath City Council meets remotely in a 5:30 p.m. work session to review the strategic plan. The meeting can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. A regular council session will tentatively begin at 7 p.m. On the agenda are two public hearings, one on building permit program fees and the other on a right-of-way vacation request on Main Street.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely in a goal-setting work session at 9 a.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or call 1-646-749-3122 and use the access code 582 403 925#. On the agenda are updates from the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), the strategic plan for economic development and COVID-19 metrics and the possible reopening of county facilities.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are a resolution on the Slough Bridge project on Peoria Road and a grant application that would pay for new restrooms at Sunnyside County Park.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Corvallis Middle Housing Departmental Advisory Committee meets remotely at 5 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7026829690732353550. Committee members are scheduled to discuss code concepts from state rule-making, design standards for triplexes, fourplexes and townhomes and review local standards against the state’s model code.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. and will discuss updates to bills and other priority topics on the 2021 session of the Legislature. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8467516479376860942.
• A committee of the League of Women Voters of Corvallis will discuss what happens if newspapers cease to exist at 5 p.m. To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86291304129?pwd=cmM1YjEvWkJMMG1icVR3Qjk4NWZOZz09, use the meeting ID 862 9130 4129 and the passcode LWV. Questions to be discussed include why do we need to support local newspapers? And who bears the brunt when nobody wants to pay?
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda is a discussion of changing the council’s start time from 7:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. The resolution to be considered calls for keeping council meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The resolution also establishes a 9 p.m. regular adjournment time.
Thursday
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. . The public may watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. On the agenda are election of a chair, discussion of a 30-minute parking zone at 100 S Eighth St. and the capital improvement plan.
• The Philomath Parks Advisory Board meets remotely at 5 p.m. to discuss progress on the parks master plan, music in the park, Millpond Park and the survey on Cochran Park. Residents may watch the live feed of the meeting on the City's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath.
Saturday
• The Albany City Council will hold the first of three virtual retreats at 9:30 a.m. The remote session will be livestreamed at cityofalbany.net/livestream and also will be recorded for later viewing on the city’s website (cityofalbany.net) and on YouTube (youtube.com/cityofalbany). Departmental presentations include the Police Department, the Fire Department and the Municipal Court.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis will host its first legislative update of the 2021 session of the Oregon Legislature. Invited to participate are state Sen. Sara Gelser (District 8), and state Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis (District 15) and Dan Rayfield (District 16). The event, co-sponsored by the Corvallis-Albany branch of the NAACP, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. To monitor the event go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86482525290.
