Corvallis holds briefing on coronavirus

• The library has been working on possible virtual presentations and programs to replace its usual schedule of story time and other live events. Library staff also have been inventorying the collection for the first time, with its materials spending more focused on E-resources. Patrons still can return books to the drop box, but library staffers do not process them for three days.

• Shepard declared a state of emergency March 13. On March 31 it was extended indefinitely.

"I'm really proud of city staff," he said. "We jumped in immediately and tried to help. The EOC is finding its legs. There is good long-term planing and they are getting things in place."

Emergency center

• Two city meeting rooms, the Tunison in South Corvallis and the Walnut near MLK Park are being used for storage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.

• Chief McCarthy said key goals for the EOC are to boost stocks of PPE, work on how to assist vulnerable populations such as the homeless, prepare for a possible surge in fatalities and coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.

• The EOC is working with Oregon State University on possible use of residence halls for COVID-19 cases.