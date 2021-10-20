 Skip to main content
Corvallis holiday parade canceled again
Corvallis holiday parade canceled again

Community Christmas Parade stock 21

Spectators watch one of the floats head up Fourth Street in downtown Corvallis during the city's annual Christmas parade. The parade is being scrubbed this year because of COVID.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

The Corvallis Community Christmas Parade, one of the highlights of the town’s holiday season, will not be held this year.

Marc Vomocil of the Corvallis Lions Club, which organizes the event, announced Wednesday, Oct. 20 that the parade is off for the second consecutive year because of high coronavirus infection rates.

Other related factors, Vomocil siad, include “the nature of close proximity of both participants and spectators, the high level of children, both as participants and spectators, who can’t be vaccinated yet, and the difficulty of wearing masks and their ineffectiveness in cold, rainy weather. One hour of recreation is not worth the risk of more infections.”

The parade, which usually draws 4,000 to 5,000 spectators and traverses Fourth Street, concluding with a tree lighting at the Benton County Courthouse, customarily is conducted the day after Thanksgiving.

“In June and July, we were beginning to think we might be able to have the parade, but then rates skyrocketed in August and September,” Vomocil said. “That’s when we needed to decide whether or not to organize the parade. We have to start the process in early August. Maybe next year.”

The Pastega Christmas Light Display, meanwhile, will be held this year. The drive-thru event starts Nov. 26 at the Benton County Fairgrounds and runs through Dec. 31. Event organizers  are calling for participants to be vaccinated and wearing masks. Volunteers are needed to help to set up and run the event. Go to https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/ to sign up.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

