Corvallis homeless board tackles questions

The Benton County advisory group looking at homelessness hosted a two-hour public outreach session Tuesday on its draft recommendations.
The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, coordinated by Julie Arena of the Benton County Health Department, plans to take to feedback to its workgroups next week, finalize them April 28 and unveil them to Corvallis and county officials at a May 20 joint session.
The group has been meeting since December 2019, while being forced by COVID to skip its March, April and May meetings last year.
The bulk of the questions came via the virtual meeting platform or Facebook Live and tended to spark debates among board members rather answers that might lead to changes in the recommendations. There also was some exasperation that stemmed from tackling questions that have come up many times before.
Such as the issue of whether Corvallis offers such comprehensive social services that the homeless are drawn here from other cities. The questioner asked the HOPE board to define “homeless” and “resident.”
“I totally understand the concern that not all of the homeless are from here,” said HOPE board co-chair Jim Moorefield. “But not having a home means your home is wherever you are. Other people will see that differently. If someone is here and doesn’t have a home anywhere then they are a resident.”
Board member Karyle Butcher, who has participated in a pair of comprehensive reports on homelessness for the League of Women Voters, agreed.
“We found that about three-quarters of the homeless are from this area,” Butcher said. “It’s kind of a wash. A lot of people using social services in Albany are from Corvallis. Worrying about where folks are coming from doesn’t get you anywhere.”
Christina Jancila, a downtown business owner and board member, stressed the importance of gathering information.
“Data is very important,” she said. “What programs to move forward with and which ones to drop.”
Another issue that came up was accountability, as in what “pay back” should be expected of homeless people for the services they receive. The idea angered board member Andrea Myhre of Corvallis Housing First.
“People living in on the street are in crisis,” she said. “These are people with mental health issues and drug addictions. And they have to carry everything they have with them. If we had to do that we might not be very organized either. We have to be aware of the reality of living in the street.”
Board members also had to explain what the recommendations are not.
“We’re at the stage right now to recommend overarching policies for the city and county to consider,” Moorefield said. “Implementing the policies is another step. The city and county have not even gotten these policies yet.”
Crime, particularly in the downtown area, also sparked discussion.
“I am inundated by vandalism and crime,” Jancila said. “We have to do more than remove these people to a tent in the woods. There has to be a program. That’s why I joined this board. This has to stop. That’s why my work on this board is so important.”
Other issues, particularly affordable housing, were deemed beyond the scope of this first round of recommendations and likely will be on the agenda when the group heads into its next phase later this spring.
Moorefield noted that affordable housing has a definition based on income. Board member Jan Napack, a Corvallis councilor, praised the city’s Community Development Department for putting the issue “right in the forefront.”
Julie Arena, the board coordinator, noted the investment assistance from the federal government.
“We have the potential to accomplish a lot,” said board member Xan Augerot, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners.
Butcher was a bit more blunt.
“We’re nowhere on affordable housing,” she said. “There is no incentive for developers to build workforce housing, particularly if we don’t bring in more land. We’re in for a long haul here.”
And if you don't have enough housing, where are the homeless supposed to go?
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.