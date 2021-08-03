Corvallis homeless fight gets boost

Federal and state grants are helping Corvallis Housing First move forward on a major project to add permanent supportive housing in town.
Corvallis Housing First, which already runs Partners Place, the Van Buren House and DeDe’s Home, is planning to build 45 to 50 one-bedroom and studio apartments in South Corvallis on the site of the old Corvallis Budget Inn.
CHF is currently using the inn’s 24 rooms as shelter space, but the new money has helped the group put forward more ambitious plans for the site on Highway 99W.
Corvallis Housing First is receiving $5 million in state aid and $3 million more from the federal government, with Andrea Myhre executive director crediting local reps Dan Rayfield (Oregon House District 16) and Peter DeFazio (US House District 4) for securing the funds.
“It’s amazing, it’s overwhelming,” said Myhre, “and it’s not anything we expected. Everything happened so fast. Now, we need to gather input from the neighborhood and see what they like.”
The $8 million from the state and the feds won’t finish the deal, though. Myhre and her team also will be angling for additional funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services before they break ground, hopefully by 2023.
An earlier large grant, about $2.5 million from Project Turnkey, another state program, enabled Corvallis Housing First to buy the inn in February. The inn property, however, came with about 0.6 acres of undeveloped property at its western edge, which backs up to the Benton County Public Works facility.
CHF plans to keep the inn’s north building, but the south building has structural issues and likely will come down, Myhre said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In addition to the shelter space, Corvallis Housing First also is planning 10,000 square feet of community space, which will be used for the case management services such as job and health programs that are vital to the mission of the nonprofit to address challenges that individuals are facing beyond the housing one.
“A lot of funding has come available for housing in Oregon. This is a huge problem in our state,” Myhre said. “We’re trying to address that.”
Myhre and her team have decided to call the project Third Street Commons, and they hope to open in 2024.
“All the surveys have said that the supply of housing was the biggest problem associated with homelessness,” Myhre said. “This project is right there with the HOPE recommendations,” she added, noting the work on homelessness turned in by the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board. The board has consistently emphasized shelter space as a top priority for city and county political leaders as well as social service providers.
“A lot of groundwork has been laid for projects like this in the past few years," Myhre said.
And a lot more work remains to be done. Corvallis Housing First has been working with Unity Shelter on managing shelter space, including micro shelters. The waiting list approaches 100 names.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.