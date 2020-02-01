Corvallis hosts workshop on grant proposals

The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board is hosting a workshop on the board’s grant programs at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave.
CIDAB is responsible for vetting grant proposals and forwarding to the Corvallis City Council recommendations on how to spend $5,000 apiece on neighborhood empowerment grants and community empowerment grants.
The neighborhood grants focus on a specific geographic area, with the community grants aimed at work throughout the city. Grants generally are awarded in amounts from $250 to $600.
Those interested in applying for grants do not have to attend the workshop, but city and CIDAB officials think those who intend to apply will find the workshop helpful.
In other public meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 6 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets at 10 a.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will discuss the speed limit on Lochner Road, riverfront design issues and Highway 20 capacity.
• Benton County’s five elected officials — the three county commissioners, sheriff and district attorney — will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss current projects and non-governmental matters.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors are scheduled to discuss possible city charter review amendments and act on the renaming of the Chintimini Senior and Community Center.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss the establishment of a developmental diversity program in the Public Health Division.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are ordinances on parking and abandoned vehicles.
• The Linn County Transportation Advisory Committee meets at noon at the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., and will discuss the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments' “seamless transit” program and special rural transportation programs in Benton County.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda includes a public comment period, approval of the consent calendar and a proclamation declaring February to be Black History Month in Benton County.
• The Philomath Finance/Administration Committee meets at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. On the agenda are the election of the chair, water treatment plan plant financing, and a discussion of a transient lodging tax.
• Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson will hold a “community conversation” from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barn at Hickory Station, 640 NW Hickory St.
Wednesday
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will discuss plans for Historic Preservation Month in May.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. The full agenda includes deliberations on the Corvallis School District plan to replace Lincoln Elementary School, a public hearing on Oregon State University’s plans to expand Autzen House at 811 SW Jefferson Ave., and a discussion on implementing House Bill 2001, which changes single-family zoning rules statewide.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Philomath branch, 1050 Applegate St.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets at 7 p.m. meets in the Ralston Room at Fire Station 11, 110 Sixth Ave. SE.
Thursday
• Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson also will be on hand at the Albany Senior Center, 489 NW Water Ave. for a 9 a.m. coffee session with the community.
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. On the agenda are election of the chair, a system development charges methodology presentation, a review of the 2020-21 capital improvement plan and a review of utility rates.
• The Albany Hearings Board meets at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Board members will conduct a public hearing on plans for increasing the size of a wireless tower at 1740 Geary St. SE from 73 feet to 93 feet.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., and will discuss the methodology for parks system development charges.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.
