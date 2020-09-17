Corvallis hotels, community donors team up to aid displaced wildfire victims

Corvallis resident Marti Staprans Barlow, founder of hotel guest services company HospitalityVision, wanted to give back to evacuees staying in her clients’ hotels. Barlow said people had been reaching out to her knowing that she had ties to local hotels, so she set up a GoFundMe that would raise money for Visa gift cards and gas cards.

The fundraiser exceeded its goal of $3,000 overnight between Sunday and Monday. Barlow continued taking donations Tuesday and Wednesday and, by Wednesday morning, had distributed enough $25 and $50 gift cards to the Marriott Courtyard, Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn and Super 8 in Corvallis for every wildfire evacuee they hosted.

“The best way we could help these people is to get cash in their hands,” Barlow said. “At least it would be something to help them get back on their feet.”

Barlow also teamed up with local businesses to host movie nights on her digital concierge channel in the hotels, even offering chocolate chip cookies and milk from Coocoos Cookies in Corvallis for guests to take to their rooms.

“At a time like this, it might seem frivolous to hand out milk and cookies and (show) a movie,” she said, “but anything (could help) to restore a sense of normalcy.”