Corvallis HP facility fined for late environmental reports

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the information technology company HP Inc. $1,100 because it missed an annual report deadline for its Corvallis facility, according to a DEQ penalty order issued Oct. 15.

The penalty was announced in a Tuesday, Dec. 21 news release.

The Corvallis facility, 1070 NE Circle Blvd., houses a semiconductor and wafer fabrication plant as well as an imaging and printing research and development center. HP holds a DEQ air contamination permit for its manufacturing processes. The company did not respond to questions before deadline.

The facility uses natural gas boilers to heat process water, and “wet scrubbers” are used to treat acid exhausts from the fabrication process. Ammonia scrubbers are also used in several locations. Operations at the facility are not considered a major source of hazardous air pollutants, according to the DEQ.

The penalty order states annual reports are important for determining whether contamination sources are operating within permit guidelines and to ensure emission levels do not pose harm to public health or the environment. HP’s report was due Feb. 15 of this year, but it was not submitted until March 30.

DEQ classified the violation as minor, with “no more than a de minimis adverse impact.” DEQ found the company operated in compliance during 2020 once the annual report was submitted. HP was given a standard 20 calendar days to appeal the deadline violation.

In breaking down the penalty formula, DEQ cited no significant prior actions against HP for similar violations, though it was noted that an April 2020 warning letter was issued for HP missing its February 2019 annual report deadline.

That negligence would have increased the penalty, but it was offset by HP’s “reasonable efforts to correct the violation,” according to the penalty order, which also states there was no economic benefit to the company related to violation.

HP did not appeal the fine, according to Dylan Darling, DEQ public affairs specialist. He said the company paid the fine in full on Dec. 13. Darling added that repeated noncompliance could result in higher penalty assessments for future violations.

Staff writer Troy Shinn contributed to this report.

