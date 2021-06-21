Corvallis indoor climbing facility off to strong start

It’s 1:30 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon and the Valley Rock Gym is hopping.
People are everywhere … climbing, stretching, hydrating, toweling off, chalking up.
“We were pretty confident that there was a market for this in Corvallis,” said Morgan Foster, one of five co-owners of Valley Rock Gym. The gym opened April 24 in the old Tibet House building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street.
COVID stretched out the prep/remodeling time, but to the ownership group it was advantageous, giving them a sense that they weren’t rushing things.
And they knew on day one that the customer base was there. Dozens of people showed up for tours. “Day one was real busy,” Foster said.
Johanna Craig, another member of the ownership-management team, noted that the mid-valley didn’t have a climbing gym, while large cities around the valley such as Salem, Eugene and Bend all do.
She said that the gym is drawing customers from Linn County and that people from Eugene and Salem are coming up “interested in what we have up here.”
The gym offers yoga and fitness classes and has a cadre of route setters who change out the patterns of the climbs. A restaurant is set to open soon. “They’re very close,” Foster said, “just working on hiring and finishing up the menu.”
Foster and Craig are dedicated climbers themselves, but noted that during the remodeling of the building they were “spending time 24/7 getting ready to open,” Craig said.
Ninety percent of the work was done in the building’s basement and 90% of the work was done by the management team. The ground floor pretty much just needed some walls taken down so there was room for the climbing structure, which was installed by Rockwerxs of Barre, Massachusetts.
Craig added that the indoor facility gives folks opportunities to climb when the weather won't permit outside climbing.
"Even on rainy days people in Corvallis are showing up," he said.
Coming up, Craig and Foster say they eventually hope to build a Valley Rock Gym climbing team and to host competitions and tournaments.
And they are having a ball.
“This is a dream come true,” Craig said.
