Corvallis Indoor Winter Market; mostly outdoors, open for business

The Corvallis Indoor Winter Market is just a few weeks into operating in 2021, but Lynne Miller, president of the market’s board of directors, says the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic really aren’t new to those involved with the market.
“About a month into our market last year is when COVID started hitting,” Miller said. “We were actually ahead of the curve doing some things.”
Although the market is referred to as “indoor” most of it is outside of Guerber Hall at the Benton County Fairgrounds. High traffic stands have been moved to specific locations so lines are rerouted to spacious areas. A handwashing station was installed at the entrance. Bottles of hand sanitizer for public use can be found throughout the market. The market even employs someone specifically to enforce the mask rule and sanitize high contact areas in the restrooms hourly.
In addition to the experience the group gained from last year, they also sought advice from the Oregon Farmers Markets Association and other Mid-Valley farmers markets. They even borrowed an online ordering system from the summer farmers market in downtown Corvallis to offer a contactless option.
Miller said some vendors have not been able to participate because one of the major precautions they’re taking is limiting occupancy in Guerber Hall. Approximately 12 craft vendors have been excluded from the market in an effort to prioritize food sales and ensure adequate space exists for safety, Miller said.
Kaarina Nyman, a worker operating the booth for Crooked Furrow Farm, said most customers have been respectful of the mask and social distancing protocols, although not everyone follows the rules.
“We do see people wearing masks that aren’t considered safe … or just blatantly not following the guideline,” Nyman said.
The booth for Crooked Furrow Farm and several others, installed ropes in front of the booth to keep customers from handling produce they’re not buying and preventing them from getting too close to the booth.
“It’s definitely safer,” said market visitor Gavi Mallory when asked to compare the market to grocery stores. “We’re outside and it’s really easy to stay far away from folks and the sellers are doing a great job.”
Vendors were provided with advice on how to operate safely, but Miller said their prior knowledge of food safety practices made the transition smoother.
Miller said safety, along with vendors’ ability to make a living, is of the utmost importance to her, noting the close relationship vendors have with their customers.
“We care about them as much as they care about their food,” Miller said.
