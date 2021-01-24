Corvallis Indoor Winter Market; mostly outdoors, open for business

The Corvallis Indoor Winter Market is just a few weeks into operating in 2021, but Lynne Miller, president of the market’s board of directors, says the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic really aren’t new to those involved with the market.

“About a month into our market last year is when COVID started hitting,” Miller said. “We were actually ahead of the curve doing some things.”

Although the market is referred to as “indoor” most of it is outside of Guerber Hall at the Benton County Fairgrounds. High traffic stands have been moved to specific locations so lines are rerouted to spacious areas. A handwashing station was installed at the entrance. Bottles of hand sanitizer for public use can be found throughout the market. The market even employs someone specifically to enforce the mask rule and sanitize high contact areas in the restrooms hourly.

In addition to the experience the group gained from last year, they also sought advice from the Oregon Farmers Markets Association and other Mid-Valley farmers markets. They even borrowed an online ordering system from the summer farmers market in downtown Corvallis to offer a contactless option.