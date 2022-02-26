Corvallis leaders stand with Ukraine, sister city

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, local officials are asking the community to help stave off a humanitarian crisis.

The Corvallis City Council on Thursday, Feb. 24, approved a resolution supporting Ukrainian people and the city of Uzhhorod, which was chosen as Corvallis’ sister city in 1989, becoming official in 1992. Uzhhorod was reportedly chosen as the best possibility for such a relationship in the Soviet Union.

“I thought it appropriate with the events of the last 24 hours, that the city of Corvallis stand with our sister city all the way across the world,” Councilor Gabe Shepherd said, “and encourage our residents to support verified charities to help with what will inevitably be a humanitarian crisis as this armed conflict escalates.”

Shepherd submitted the resolution and read it before the council. There was discussion about contacting officials in Uzhhorod to see if some assistance could be offered by Corvallis, though there was some concern that such a move could draw repercussions on the Ukrainian people. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Pete Bober, a past president of the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, traveled to Ukraine yearly until the pandemic hit and is working to build a connection between Uzhhorod National University and Oregon State University, looking at opportunities for the two to collaborate. He applauded the resolution of support from Corvallis.

“We’ve had this relationship for almost 30 years, and it’s really important to let our many, many colleagues over there know that we are in support and understand how difficult the situation is for them,” Bober said. “It’s pretty dire.”

A rally to support Ukraine is planned for noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Benton County Courthouse.

In 1990, Corvallis Mayor Charles Vars led the first delegation to the sister city, where Vars and Uzhhorod Mayor Emil Popovich signed a Protocol of Intent to Establish Relations, according to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association.

Two years later, an Uzhhorod delegation visited Corvallis and signed a sister city agreement. A modem was delivered to Uzhhorod to facilitate communications. In the following years, the Corvallis Sister Cities Association sent delegations focused on the medical field, agriculture and the internet as well as tons of medical equipment.

The relationship blossomed with medical and official visits, youth exchanges, health program grants, and programs at Oregon State University helping Uzhhorod women study leadership and prepare for emergencies.

In 2018, Corvallis hosted Ukrainian bicyclists traveling the U.S. to raise awareness of the Russo-Ukrainian War. And in 2019, the first social entrepreneurship delegation came from Uzhhorod.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

