Corvallis lets some City Hall employees work remotely but not others

A union representative says as the pandemic converted many jobs to remote work as a health precaution, city of Corvallis staff found themselves facing a telework inequity between managers and workers.

Based on employee complaints, the union that represents the employees is asking to bargain over a telework policy, and if that doesn’t happen its lawyers will get involved.

For its part, the city’s top manager said most city jobs don’t fit with remote work, and when it was allowed, a few workers abused the arrangement.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees represents around 250 city of Corvallis employees. Union rep Jim Steiner said numerous employees have come to him with concerns about being able to work from home.

It is common practice for the city to prefer that employees use their sick leave or vacation time rather than work from home, Steiner said. During the first year, some staff did work remotely, but then everyone was brought back.

“The city would rather people buy down their banks (of personal/vacation time) because it’s a funded or unfunded liability in their budget,” Steiner said. “I think they put that in front of what my members would say is their own personal and public safety.”

Steiner said if the city wanted it and was willing to invest in adequate equipment, he believes around 15% to 20% of staff would take advantage of telework.

The challenges in local government

Prior to the pandemic, City Manager Mark Shepard said by email, salaried employees — including managers and non-management, although most are supervisors and department directors — could work from home on a limited basis at the discretion of supervisors.

“Most jobs in local government are hands-on, service-oriented jobs that don’t translate well to remote work,” Shepard said.

When the pandemic began and Oregon Health Authority called for working at home as much as possible, the city and the union collaborated on guidelines for hourly paid staff, according to Shepard, who said the agreement coincided with city facilities closing, which left many staff without much to do.

“We got creative and developed a number of one-time projects to keep these employees occupied and avoid having to lay off or furlough regular full- and part-time staff during those early, unpredictable days of the pandemic,” Shepard said, adding that during the all-hands approach some 25% of staff were working from home.

Hourly paid staff returned to the office full-time as of July 1. Shepard said when the work-from-home guidelines were in place, there were a few instances in which staff members abused the emergency accommodation, resulting in discipline and loss of privileges for those employees.

A memorandum of understanding between the city of Corvallis and AFSCME expired at the end of June. Steiner said the memo isn’t needed to allow for telework, in part because there is already a policy allowing department directors to grant such requests. He’s been told managers and supervisors do work from home, which is not uncommon in the other units he represents.

“From a public health perspective, everybody should be working from home who can,” he said. But, “the city does not take that position.”

The city has 82 salaried employees and 637 hourly employees, according to Shepard, who added 54% of city positions are covered by a union, and 71% of those eligible are union members. He said it’s likely that fewer than 15% of city jobs could be worked remotely.

Pressure added in the workplace

Of course, one of the biggest reasons people want to work remotely the past two years is concerns over COVID-19, which has led to nearly 1 million deaths in the U.S.

If a city staff member tests positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms and wants to work from home, Shepard said salaried employees would have that option, but hourly paid staff would not. He said this is no different than in non-COVID times.

Child care (or the lack thereof) is one of the big reasons people have been working from during the pandemic, according to Steiner. While some employers have prohibited working from home, others have embraced the reality of a pandemic-driven child care crisis.

Some city staffers have left recently, Steiner said because of being quarantined without pay or because they could not work from home. He said the union had filed a demand to bargain as well as a grievance because of the issue. However, both of the employees involved have left, so the grievance was withdrawn.

If an employee was quarantined without pay, it would likely mean they had used all their saved sick and vacation time. Steiner said most agencies won’t allow leave without pay unless those banks of time are exhausted.

Shepard confirmed that in the past year, three employees who left city jobs cited the lack of work-from-home accommodations in exit interviews. He said the city is developing an expanded hybrid telecommuting policy and will engage with the union on any needed changes to contract language.

The union’s grievance asserted the city suspended an employee who was required to quarantine, but the city did not suspend the employee, according to Shepard. He said the city has been consistent with its practice throughout the pandemic.

If the city refuses to bargain over changes that require quarantines or actions that take away employee compensation, Steiner said the union’s legal representation will get involved. He said any time a union employee is prevented from working, the city owes them for that missed time.

He looks at it like a suspension without pay.

“I’ve had many conversations with the human resources director that I thought it would be a much better policy to let people work from home,” Steiner said. “If you’ve ever gone through the application process, the city hires extremely bright, educated, talented folks to work for them. And yet at the same time, they would not allow them to work remotely.”

Federal assistance for COVID-19

Employers around the state received federal money to pay for pandemic-related expenses. Some used the money for bonuses or hazard pay for those continuing to work despite the dangers of COVID-19. For the most part, Corvallis didn't do that.

Steiner said he’s heard some city employees contracted COVID-19 at work or at work-sponsored events, sort of a double-whammy, he said.

“I think there is an inequity,” he said. “But I would tell you as a union representative there’s always been an inequity between those who are doing the work and those who manage.”

Shepard said the city chose not to spend the federal funds on premium pay or bonuses for staff but instead to provide a direct benefit to the community.

The city received Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds, the first round of federal dollars, early in the pandemic, much of which was pushed out to the community to support local businesses and social service providers, according to Shepard. He said some of the funding was used for city materials in response to the pandemic, such as personal protective equipment and laptops to support remote work.

The city also received a second round of funds via the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, of which the City Council has slated around $2 million to pass through to social services. Another $7 million is aimed at city facility needs and $4 million is yet to be designated, though Shepard said it will likely go to facility needs, social services or economic development.

Not all the money went to long-planned city projects, though that is allowed expenditure, he added.

Along with obeying state and federal health guidance, efforts to make working indoors safer for city staff include installing air purifiers in conference rooms and common areas, boosting filtration in HVAC systems, and frequently cleaning shared surfaces in addition to maintaining masking requirements for all staff, even those with private work spaces, according to Shepard.

To help with the pandemic child care crunch, Shepard said the city provided the expanded federal benefits at the start of the pandemic.

That included 10 weeks of pay at 2/3 rate for child/day care closure under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Act, two weeks of paid leave related to COVID-19 under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, and offered flexible scheduling (if the jobs allowed) to help with disruptions related to child care/school closures.

Shepard also noted the Oregon Family Leave Act expanded eligibility to account for school and day care closures. He said while federal and state agencies implemented a number of pandemic-related benefits in the past two years, the city does not get tax benefits from some programs because it’s a non-tax-paying entity, which means the city directly bore most of the program costs.

Steiner said he approached three employees about speaking on the record with Mid-Valley Media about the issue, but all three declined out of fear of reprisals.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

