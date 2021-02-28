Corvallis library adds Dolly Parton program

Corvallis early readers will have a chance to receive a book from country singer Dolly Parton every month thanks to a grant and the United Way.
The program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, mails free books to children from the time they are born to their fifth birthday in an effort to support early literacy. The books are available in English and Spanish.
A $55,000 grant from the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton and Lincoln County helps to support Corvallis' entry into the program.
“As a regional Early Learning Hub, it was important to our Governing Board that families in all of our communities throughout the region have access to this high-quality opportunity to have books delivered directly to their homes for their young children. With this grant we were able to support United Way in their efforts for full regional access” said Kristi Collins, Director at the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties.
The United Way acts as the local fiscal agent for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and hosts online registration, according to a statement on the program. “Within the next two years, we expect to have 1,100 Corvallis children registered,” said Blake Pang, CEO & President at United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties. “Over that period of time, we anticipate mailing more than 20,000 books to children here in Corvallis.”
The launch coincides with Read Across America, a national literacy event that begins on March 2.
Interested families can sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library by visiting the local United Way website at unitedwaylbl.org/imaginationlibrary or by calling the Corvallis-Benton Public Library at 541-760-6793.
“Early reading opportunities are a positive way for families to spend time together and to foster a love of learning for pre-kindergarteners. We are grateful for the work of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and look forwarding to making this book-gifting available in Corvallis.” Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Director Ashlee Chavez said in a statement on the program.
“It is vital to have diverse, inclusive books in homes, and for children to feel ownership and pride in those books," she added. "Books from a public or school library are important, but the Imagination Library empowers our youth and encourages literacy skills by providing their own personal libraries.”