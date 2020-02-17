Corvallis library hosts Saturday session on fake news

A public workshop on misinformation and fake news is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The librarian-led session will help participants learn how and why misinformation proliferates online, how to identify and find authoritative information, how search engines work and how to search Google and other sites more effectively.

Resource lists will be provided and reviewed. They can be accessed on the library’s website at bit.ly/cbcplfakenews.

For more information call the library at 541-766-6793.

