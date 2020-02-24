Corvallis library offers 1,000 books reading program

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to kick off its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Steven Engelfried will put on the puppet show at the event, at 645 NW Monroe Ave., which is designed for families with children who are preschool age or younger.

At the conclusion of the show participants can pick up a free reading log to track their reading. Kids also can log their reading via a mobile app. The goal of the program is for kids to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

Prizes will be given out to participants who reach 100 books, 500 books and 1,000 books. Those who get to 1,000 will have their photos displayed in the library’s children’s area.

For more information call 541-766-6794.

