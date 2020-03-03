Corvallis library talk on Hubble Telescope

Corvallis library talk on Hubble Telescope

  • Updated
hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a session on astronomy at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 645 NW Monroe.

On hand in the Heart of the Valley Astronomers event will be Tom Styczynski, a retired Lockheed Martin engineer who will talk about his work on the Hubble Space Telescope.

Styczynski, who worked 35 years for Lockheed Martin, will talk about the telescope’s design and the challenges of servicing it in space as well as the efforts of hundreds of engineering and support personnel who designed, built and tested it and continue to operate it.

