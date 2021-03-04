Corvallis likely will have charter amendments on November ballot

Corvallis voters can expect at least a couple of items on the November ballot that would tweak the city charter.
A Corvallis City Council ad-hoc committee discussed charter reform in a series of six meetings from November 2019 to January 2020. Like many initiatives, the project went into a deep freeze because of other city priorities, particularly the coronavirus.
Councilors came back to the issue at Thursday’s remote work session, with items on making pronouns gender neutral in the charter and updating the process on recruiting a city manager, reaching an early and easy consensus.
Other pieces of the charter puzzle proved more challenging, as they have since 2018 when then-Councilor Penny York set up a community data gathering project on charter updates.
Issues such as the number of councilors (nine), the length of their terms (currently two years), whether they and the mayor should be compensated (the mayor gets $100 per month, the councilors are volunteers) and how to handle councilor vacancies.
A wide range of views was expressed at Thursday’s session, including one which has been consistently expressed by Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis, who worries that other important city business will be overtaken by the charter project.
“What won’t be done if we take this on?” Ellis asked. “We need to weigh that.”
Mayor Biff Traber, after moderating the 50-minute discussion, noted that the councilor vacancies and staggered councilor terms of four years appeared to have the most support.
“This is not deciding to do this,” Traber said. “This is deciding to talk about this.”
Traber added that a community task force or one comprised of community members and councilors might be a way to finalize some of the concepts.
One bit of caution on the project came from City Attorney Jim Brewer, who noted that state rules on ballot measures require that they cover just a single issue. Which means multiple charter tweaks might ultimately arrive on Corvallis ballots.
Councilors also discussed parking at the work session. The city has been working with a Portland consultant on a series of white papers about parking in town. Because of councilor interest in how Eugene handles parking, a seventh white paper was commissioned on the Eugene program.
The lead consultant, Rick Williams, and two of his associates, William Reynolds and Pete Collins, were on hand for the session, along with city transportation services official Lisa Scherf.
Councilors have been particularly impressed with the Eugene program’s focus on education rather than fining, the flexibility of its permit pricing and its data collection abilities.
Coming up will be an implementation plan that city staff will develop on how best to turn the white papers into a strategy and timelines.
