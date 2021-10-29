Corvallis looking for input on playground updates at dated Porter Park

Corvallis Parks & Recreation has set up two virtual meetings and an online survey to gather public input on possible playground upgrades at Porter Park.

Porter Park is known for having some of the most outdated playground gear in the city system.

The first meeting, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, will include a project overview. To register got to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7191284751733332235.

The department also is running an online survey at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/porter-park-playground-improvements on the project website. Residents have until Dec. 22 to share their thoughts and preferences for playground improvements.

A third meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22. No registration link is yet available. Staff will share two or three playground design alternatives and invite feedback.