Corvallis looking for Planning Commission candidates

The city of Corvallis is seeking applicants for a vacancy on its Planning Commission, which plays a leading role in city land-use decisions.

Among the issues that the seven volunteer commissioners work with are: conducting public hearings on land development proposals; taking actions regarding specific land development proposals, including annexations; reviewing and making recommendations regarding the city's comprehensive plan, land development code, and other plans; and providing information/recommendations to the mayor and council about development related issues.

Generally, the Planning Commission meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown fire station, although currently meetings are held remotely because of COVID. Other meetings may be scheduled as needed to allow for the review of land use applications in accordance with state-mandated deadlines.

The application deadline closes Friday. Go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-pc for more information and an application packet.

The City Council, which will vote on filling the vacancy, will interview prospective candidates at its Oct. 21 work session.

