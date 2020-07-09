Corvallis looks at parking rates and fees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council took its second whack at reviewing the results of a parking audit at its remote Thursday work session.

The Public Works Department is handling the audit in a series of white papers. Thursday included the second such release, with the topic parking meter permit fees and fines.

Councilors went at it for 100 minutes, 60 more than the agenda called for, sometimes attentive to the topic of fees and fines, other times straying into other parking issues, including ones that will be the subject of future white papers.

The dialogue proceeded in fits and starts, with Mayor Biff Traber stepping in repeatedly to try to steer the conversation back to the topic.

At one point Traber asked Lisa Scherf, the city’s transportation services supervisor, if she was ready to “wrap up the policy discussion.”

“We haven’t started it,” Scherf said.

Later, during a back and forth with a councilor Scherf had to ask: “And the question specifically is?”

The discussion also included a consistent recent council trend in which the overwhelming majority of debate and discussion came from a minority of councilors.