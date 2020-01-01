Corvallis looks to aid low-income folks facing fee increases

Councilors focused mainly on the city services bill at the Dec. 16 meeting. Finance Director Nancy Brewer noted that the city already has a low-income assistance program, but that it helps just 25 or 30 families per year.

The program is paid for by ratepayers who voluntarily contribute while paying their monthly bill (see photo for the spot on the bill where the donation can be made). Ratepayers also can make donations to parks and library programs on the bill.

Brewer said that the city, working with the Community Services Consortium, usually has about $1,700 to $2,000 per year to use to assist residents. This year, she said, only about $400 was donated. Brewer also noted that there are federal programs that assist residents with gas and electricity bills.

Challenges to making low-income assistance programs work, Brewer said, are available funds, reaching those who are in need and the “pride” factor — some families prefer not to ask for help. Also, she said, few Corvallis residents seem to be aware of the assistance program.

Another factor in the assistance effort is that many families live in rental properties in which the landlord pays the city services bill. Brewer said it is far easier for the city to assist those who already pay the bill.