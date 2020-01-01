Corvallis looks to aid low-income folks facing fee increases

The city of Corvallis has been regularly increasing fees and raising property taxes in recent years to pay for city services Now, the city wants to find ways to assist those who have been burdened by the increases.
Examining ways to help low-income residents was a consistent platform of former Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire, who left the council for health reasons last August. And members of the City Council consistently invoked Glassmire’s name when discussing assistance issues at its Dec. 16 meeting.
That Dec. 16 session was when the latest increase became final as councilors voted 8-1 to increase the transportation maintanance fee from $2 monthly for the average resident to $8 by 2022. The increase will come in three $2 annual increments.
The increase takes effect Feb. 1. At the same time the water, stormwater and wastewater pieces of the city services bill will rise by $2.17 per month for the average residential customer.
The city services bill also includes public transit, sidewalks, urban forestry and the new public safety fee, which is paying for 19 additional police staffers and six firefighters.
In May of this year voters passed an expansion and renewal of the city’s local option property tax levy, which mainly will pay for library and parks and recreation services. And in November voters also passed a property tax increase to pay for 911 emergency dispatch service, which will allow for staffing to increase from 17 employees to 28.
Councilors focused mainly on the city services bill at the Dec. 16 meeting. Finance Director Nancy Brewer noted that the city already has a low-income assistance program, but that it helps just 25 or 30 families per year.
You have free articles remaining.
The program is paid for by ratepayers who voluntarily contribute while paying their monthly bill (see photo for the spot on the bill where the donation can be made). Ratepayers also can make donations to parks and library programs on the bill.
Brewer said that the city, working with the Community Services Consortium, usually has about $1,700 to $2,000 per year to use to assist residents. This year, she said, only about $400 was donated. Brewer also noted that there are federal programs that assist residents with gas and electricity bills.
Challenges to making low-income assistance programs work, Brewer said, are available funds, reaching those who are in need and the “pride” factor — some families prefer not to ask for help. Also, she said, few Corvallis residents seem to be aware of the assistance program.
Another factor in the assistance effort is that many families live in rental properties in which the landlord pays the city services bill. Brewer said it is far easier for the city to assist those who already pay the bill.
City Manager Mark Shepard suggested that one way to assist more families would be for the council to appropriate funds from the council budget.
“That would set some money aside while we evaluate the need and see how the community responds with donations,” he said. “We might want to test the waters at little more before we dive any deeper here.”
Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins, meanwhile, expressed concerns about moving too quickly.
“I predict that when we start advertising we are going to get more asks and then we would be faced with needing more money that we don’t have,” he said, citing a similar experience he had while working with a nonprofit foundation.
Councilors agreed to review the matter in the middle of next year.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.