Corvallis makes calendar changes to lessen burden on staff

Corvallis School District will have a day of rest Friday, Nov. 12 for students and staff to recharge and take care of their own well-being.

All buildings will be closed, and students will not have to make up any work.

The Boys & Girls Club will remain open on that day.

The district also decided to implement a monthly early release and late start to support students and staff. A two-hour early release will be scheduled each month at the elementary and middle school levels, and a monthly two-hour late start will be scheduled for a Thursday and Friday at the high school level.

A statement was sent out to CSD families on Oct. 27 that acknowledged the work everyone is putting in right now.

“We know that each of us are working through the trauma from the pandemic, and that is a heavy load to carry,” the statement says. “Our teachers, support staff and administrators at every level have gone above and beyond each day to serve our students and families, often sacrificing time they need to take care of themselves.”

The statement acknowledged that the calendar changes add stress to families, but that the levels of stress in CSD stress are “incredibly high”, and these changes are necessary to retain them.

Families who have questions about the rest day, early start and late release may contact their school for more information.

