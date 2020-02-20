Corvallis man charged with raping a child

Corvallis man charged with raping a child

A 39-year-old Corvallis man is facing a dozen charges of child rape and sexual abuse.

Christopher Olin Watt was arraigned Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court on three felony counts of first-degree rape, eight felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual abuse.

Watt pleaded not guilty on all counts. All but one of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the most serious carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years and four months in prison on conviction.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in Corvallis in June and August of last year involving a girl under the age of 12.

Watt was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the Corvallis and Sweet Home police departments and the state Child Protective Services Division, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko is prosecuting the case. Defense attorney Mike Flinn is representing Watt.

Watt’s next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 24 before Judge Matthew Donohue.

Watt is being held in the Benton County Jail on $1 million bail.

