Corvallis man charged with sex crimes against two children

A Corvallis man is suspected of numerous instances of sex abuse.

Lawrence John Lemaster, 64, was arrested on Friday, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, Lemaster was charged in Benton County Circuit Court for 15 counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, one count of public indecency and one count of private indecency, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Lemaster pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was represented by retained defense attorney Nicolas Ortiz, and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Sept. 27.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2017. One of the accusers is a male who was under the age of the 12 during that time period, and another was a female who was under the age of 14 when the crimes reportedly occurred.

BCSO and the Corvallis Police Department had been simultaneously working on investigations into Lemaster since April 2021, when information surfaced that he committed sexual abuse to two unrelated children, the news release states.

A grand jury returned an indictment in the matter on Aug. 17.

