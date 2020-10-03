Corvallis man hit by vehicle near Hwy 99 and Circle in critical condition, police say

A Corvallis man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near Circle Boulevard.

According to a Saturday new release, the Corvallis Police and Fire departments were dispatched around 7:20 p.m on Friday to the area after a man was reported to have been hit by a vehicle heading south on Highway 99 just past Circle. The 58-year-old is currently in critical condition at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

His name was not provided, pending a next of kin notification, said CPD spokesman Lt. Ryan Eaton. The driver, whose name was also not released, did not leave the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police declined to say whether drugs or alcohol were influences in the crash.

CPD asks that witnesses contact Officer Derek Samuels at 541-766-6924 with any information.

