Corvallis man produces beauty from wood

Garner likes the fact that he has produced something useful. “People can sit down and visit and play a game they’ve never heard of,” he said. “It kind of brings people together. The game acts as a stimulus to get people to sit down together and interact.”

One of the games for which Garner has made boards is senet, from ancient Egypt. “When they opened up King Tut’s tomb, they found six senet boards with the pieces,” he said.

Researchers discovered that senet became popular due to a brilliant marketing plan. The ancient Egyptians believed that “when you die, you meet the guy who’s going to take you across the river into the afterlife,” Garner said. “You have to play him at senet. If you win, you get on board the boat to the afterlife. If you lose …” Of course, this belief motivated the Egyptians to practice playing senet so they’d be good enough to beat the boatman when they died.

Garner has produced a game board for the Royal Game of Ur, one of the oldest games in existence, first played in Mesopotamia around 4,000 years ago. He has also made a board for the game patolli, a forerunner of pachisi (known in America under the brand name Parcheesi) first played in Mesoamerica.