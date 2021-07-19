Corvallis man shot and killed south of Albany on Sunday night

A man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Old Highway 34, south of Albany, on Sunday night, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Hector Cisneros of Corvallis was 24.

The shooting was reported at 10:11 p.m. When deputies responded, they found Cisneros deceased.

The location is a private residence with acreage, and a rode-type event with hundreds of people was being held when a disturbance broke out that led to Cisneros’ death, according to a news release.

The LCSO news release states that there is no reason to think that the public is at risk.

Linn County detectives were assisted by the Linn County Major Crimes Team with members of the Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and Oregon State Police.

The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office also helped with the investigation.

Those with information about Cisneros’ death should contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.