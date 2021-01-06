Corvallis Manor outbreak surges as state COVID numbers dip

On a day when a computer glitch kept the state’s COVID-19 cases numbers artificially low, the Oregon Health Authority announced a spike in case numbers at a Corvallis nursing home and new outbreaks at multiple locations in Linn and Benton counties.

OHA reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 27 in the mid-valley, but the agency said the tally was lower than expected because a server outage had temporarily shut down a reporting database.

Meanwhile, after a week in which no new cases were reported, the outbreak at Corvallis Manor had jumped from 82 cases to 116 cases with two fatalities as of Sunday, according to data released Wednesday by OHA. An earlier outbreak at the facility resulted in 21 cases among residents and staff and left three residents dead.

New outbreaks were reported at several congregate care facilities in the region: Brookdale Geary Street in Albany, with three cases and one death; Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany, with 11 cases; and the Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Albany, with three cases.

An outbreak continued at Brookdale Geary Street Memory Care in Albany, with 11 cases.