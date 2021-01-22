Corvallis Manor reports 2 more deaths as other mid-valley outbreaks continue

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Corvallis Manor nursing home held steady last week at 118 cases but added two fatalities for a cumulative total of six deaths, according to a weekly report released Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority.

An outbreak at Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany grew by one case to 18 and recorded its first death, OHA reported.

New outbreaks were reported at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, which has had four cases, and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis, which recorded three.

An outbreak at Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany held steady last week at five cases, and another at Brookedale Geary Street Memory Care in Albany was declared resolved after logging a total of 11 cases and one death.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two new workplace outbreaks were declared last week, OHA announced. Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany has reported nine cases among workers or their household members, and Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services in Lebanon has reported five.