Corvallis Manor reports 2 more deaths as other mid-valley outbreaks continue

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Corvallis Manor nursing home held steady last week at 118 cases but added two fatalities for a cumulative total of six deaths, according to a weekly report released Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority.
An outbreak at Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany grew by one case to 18 and recorded its first death, OHA reported.
New outbreaks were reported at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, which has had four cases, and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis, which recorded three.
An outbreak at Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany held steady last week at five cases, and another at Brookedale Geary Street Memory Care in Albany was declared resolved after logging a total of 11 cases and one death.
Two new workplace outbreaks were declared last week, OHA announced. Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany has reported nine cases among workers or their household members, and Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services in Lebanon has reported five.
Outbreaks continued at several mid-valley businesses. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has the largest current outbreak in the region, with 29 cases, followed by ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg with 24; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with 21; Entek International in Lebanon with 17; Selmet Inc. in Albany with 15; Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Costco in Albany and Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany, with 13 apiece; National Frozen Foods in Albany with 12; and the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis with five.
Previously reported outbreaks have now been declared resolved at Smith Seed Services in Halsey, which had a total of 19 cases among workers or members of their households; Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis, which had 15 cases; and Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany, which had 11.
An outbreak at Corvallis Community Childcare-Lancaster continued, holding steady at 11 cases, while a new outbreak with three cases was reported at another child care facility in Corvallis, Noah’s Ark.
Finally, three new outbreaks were reported at K-12 schools in the mid-valley that offer in-person instruction. Two students were reportedly infected at Central Valley Christian School in Tangent, two students and one staffer or volunteer at Santiam Christian School in Adair Village have tested positive for COVID-19, and one student has been reported with the virus at Albany Christian School.
