Corvallis Manor responds to critics

Griffiths said there were a number of reasons Corvallis Manor did not have an isolation wing set up before the beginning of April, noting that there were no public health recommendations on the subject prior to March and that the World Health Organization did not officially declare COVID-19 a pandemic until March 11.

In addition, space had to be cleared out for the isolation wing, and Griffiths said state and federal rules regarding discharge and transfer of residents at long-term care centers were not modified until well into March. As patients were discharged, no new admissions were accepted for that part of the facility so it could be converted for isolation use. Finally, the area had to be thoroughly cleaned and provided with proper equipment.

Since April 1, Griffiths said, Corvallis Manor has had a dedicated isolation wing with eight rooms capable of holding up to 16 COVID-19 patients, served by a dedicated staff. At this point, the wing has two patients being cared for by two licensed nurses, two CNAs and one housekeeper. The wing is located at the end of a hallway separated from the rest of the facility by a double zipper wall and has its own bathroom and break room for staff.

“The isolation wing is its own separate wing with its own separate entrance and exit,” Griffiths emphasized. “There’s no staff crossing that barrier.”